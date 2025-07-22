He survived a bomb blast in Afghanistan, now his AI clone is helping other veterans heal

HOWARD COUNTY — When Dr. Xavier Bruce found himself alone in a bunker in Kandahar, Afghanistan, after a massive explosion shook the building he was in, everything changed.

Moments earlier, he had walked through the exact area where the bomb hit. He was alone, overwhelmed, and in shock. But despite the fear and uncertainty, he didn’t feel safe seeking help.

“I didn’t feel safe seeking military mental health support—I was nearing retirement and feared being forced out due to a mental health flag,” Bruce said. “After praying, I realized I had to uplift myself. That moment birthed the phrase :Uplift Your Damn Self.”

That phrase became more than a mantra—it became a mission. Bruce is now the CEO and founder of Uplift Resilience Academy, a veteran-owned business designed to help other veterans overcome challenges through self-leadership, coaching, and AI-powered support.

Bruce, an Air Force veteran, began his service in 1996 at the U.S. Air Force Academy and served 24 years as an officer. His roles ranged from combat communications—building entire systems from scratch in the field—to air medical evacuation and later, medical intelligence. During the wars in the Middle East, he coordinated the transfer of injured service members from combat zones to hospitals in Germany and back home for rehabilitation.

“We could see their injuries—double amputees, missing limbs, blood-soaked bandages. It was tough. But I knew they had loved ones waiting back home. That made the job important.”

Those experiences—and the trauma he carried—led him to develop a platform for veterans to take charge of their mental, emotional, and professional well-being.

At the heart of the Uplift Resilience Academy is a unique digital guide: Professor X, an AI clone of Bruce himself. “I created an AI clone called Professor X. You can call, text, chat, or video chat with it,” Bruce said.

“It helps veterans get guidance anytime—about self-leadership, resilience, VA benefits, and more. It remembers things I’ve trained it on, including my dissertation. I can’t be everywhere, but Professor X can.”

Bruce describes his approach as coaching, not therapy.

“I’m on the sidelines; you’re on the field. You describe the play, and I give input. But you make the move.”

Sometimes, Bruce said, you can’t wait for that next therapy appointment—you need help in the moment. That’s why the platform is designed to work through multiple formats, including phone, text, live chat, video, and even Oculus VR headsets.

“Veterans need different access points. Professor X allows 24/7 help. It gives private, on-demand support without judgment or delay.”

The program teaches three core competencies: self-leadership, interaction management, and resilience—or as Bruce calls it, “SIR.” Self-leadership is about taking ownership of your path. Interaction management teaches veterans how to communicate in civilian life. And resilience is about surviving life’s toughest storms—whether it’s trauma, layoffs, or personal struggles.

He also emphasizes that Uplift Your Damn Self is not a replacement for therapy; it’s an additional tool in a veteran’s toolbox.

Veterans and organizations can access the platform at www.Mr258.com or www.upliftyodamnself.com . Bruce says everything is confidential. “I don’t see any of the questions you ask.”

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”