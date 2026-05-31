Your Voice, Your Stories: Baltimore Roads lead to hefty repair costs, Get well letters

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start out with a Matter for Mallory about Baltimore’s deteriorating roads leaving drivers with costly repair bills.

Drivers face repair bills as most Baltimore road damage claims get denied

Sticking on the roads, but this time in Howard County, Blair Sabol reports on a dangerous exit ramp off MD-32 which leads to Broken Land Parkway.

WMAR-2 News The Maryland State Highway Administration has put new guardrails in place at Exit 14A on MD 32 East as a precaution following a deadly crash in January.

Rounding out the week, Jack Watson caught up with students at Stoneleigh Elementary School who sent "get well" cards to a Baltimore truck driver who survived after a United Airlines flight clipped his vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike earlier this month.

Students write get-well cards for Baltimore truck driver after jet clips vehicle

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.