Your Voice, Your Stories: Baby formula turns out to be flour, Lead paint chips falling in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off with Matter for Mallory about hundreds of Baltimore homeowners who've learned their properties still carry vacant building notices, costing them thousands of dollars.

Baltimore homeowners face costly fixes after learning their rehabbed homes are still classified as vacant

Next, Blair Sabol reports on lead paint chips falling in Baltimore along the Jones Falls trail, and even in the water.

Lead found in peeling paint on multiple area bridges

Rounding out the week, Kara Burnett tells the story of one Frederick mother's frightening discovery that her baby formula was actually flour.

Warning for parents after Frederick County mom says formula can was filled with flour

