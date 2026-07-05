Your Voice, Your Stories: America 250 edition

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights Maryland based stories celebrating America 250.

We start off with Jeff Hager in Annapolis exploring the Maryland 400: The soldiers who saved the American Revolution.

Finding the Maryland 400: The soldiers who saved the American Revolution

Next, Jeff Morgan visited the Maryland Center for History and Culture which is shining a light on artifacts connected to the four Maryland men who signed the Declaration of Independence.

Maryland museum highlights Declaration of Independence signers' artifacts

Rounding out the week Voice for Veterans reporter Cyera Williams tells the story of American service as told through the tools soldiers carried into battle.

250 years of weapons, uniforms and service tell the same story

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.