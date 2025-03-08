Your Voice, Your Stories: a community recap of remembering, protecting and taking care of one another

Our weekly recap is designed to showcase the people in our communities who are speaking up to make change, and this week is no different.

We start off in Anne Arundel County. The community came together to celebrate the rebuild of Truxton Skate Park in memory of a young man who died.

The Annapolis skate park was long overdue for improvements. Improvements are now being done in honor of Tameron Barish, who loved the park and his community.

Barish died when he was just 20 years old.

"I can't believe it," Joshua Blorstad said. "I'm still in shock that we're here today and that Truxtun Skate Park is finally getting a facelift that's a long time coming, and doing it in honor [of] Tameron Barish makes it even better."

Remembering an Annapolis skateboarder with what he loved

From Annapolis we head to Southwest Baltimore, where Mallory Sofastaii introduced us to Richard Jones Sr., a Vietnam Veteran. He lives in Irvington, and for some unknown reason someone keeps breaking the windows to his car.

“They’re just throwing rocks at the cars and leaving. I don't understand that,” said Jones. “I don't have a lot of money, but I’ll be damned if I have to keep putting up with them breaking the windows in the cars, not only my cars, but the neighborhood.”

Southwest Baltimore community plagued by vandals repeatedly smashing car windows

And this week we also introduced you to K9 Warriors and the lives they save. Lives like Jamie Benjamin's. She's a retired army Veteran who credits Deacon, with changing her life, "Deacon usually gets in my face. He will lick on me. He will change the whole atmosphere that I'm now focusing on Deacon and I don't get any anxiety."

Baltimore Army veteran credits service dog with changing her life

