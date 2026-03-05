WMAR's Coats for Kindness Drive delivers over 1,200 coats to Baltimore community groups

BALTIMORE — In a winter like this one, something as simple as a warm coat can make all the difference.

Over 1,200 coats have been collected for the Coats for Kindness Drive, a partnership between WMAR-2 News and Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC). The coats, both new and gently used, are being distributed throughout the community to help people stay warm.

Dr. Paari Gopalakrishnan, president and CEO of GBMC, says supporting community health goes far beyond the hospital.

“We’re trying to make sure we’re helping the health, not just within the four walls of the hospital but outside,” Gopalakrishnan said. “It’s part of our mission and vision to make sure that we’re taking care of everyone.”

Two local organizations will each receive more than 600 coats to distribute to families and individuals in need: Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation (GEDCO) and the Mr. Mack Lewis Foundation.

The Mr. Mack Lewis Foundation runs youth-based programs across the city, including boxing, outreach and summer activities. Executive director Gregory Wilkes says he sees the need firsthand.

“It really saddens your heart to see that they're going out in this challenging weather with maybe a hoodie on,” Wilkes said. “A lot of young people go to school wearing hoodies in this community because they don’t have access to a coat.”

The coat distribution comes after a brutal cold stretch in late January, when several days failed to climb above freezing.

Wayman Scott, associate director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and community relations at GBMC, says far too many are struggling to get their hands on a coat.

Scott also serves on the board of GEDCO, which provides permanent housing and supportive services to Baltimore residents.

“Right now costs are going up. Inflation is high. Money is low. People need resources. We work with GEDCO when people come into the center to get food and other help with gas and electric. But coats are expensive, and there’s not as much money going around," said Scott.

According to data from Nonprofit Quarterly, around two out of every five children lack reliable access to proper clothing, including winter coats during colder months.

Gopalakrishnan, who has five children of his own, says that reality makes the initiative even more meaningful.

“When winter comes and we’re buying coats for them, it’s expensive,” he said. “We're making sure our hospital has been able to contribute to people who really need it.”

Superior Relocation Services also supported the effort by donating its moving services, helping pickup and drop-off the coats to community partners for distribution.