What's coming? What's going and what's growing?

MARYLAND — WMAR-2 News is here to share your voice. There are big issues in your communities that you spoke with us about this week.

This first story has caused quite a conversation in Ocean City.

Is a wind farm good off the OC beaches?

The idea is sparking a lot of debate. Is it good for the environment? How will it impact the view for beachgoers? What about marine life?

The idea is sparking a lot of debate.

Another talking point, this one takes us to Baltimore City and it's a Matter for Mallory.

By the looks of things, Lidl is moving to a location on Belair Road in Northeast Baltimore. The building is there. There are some signs, but it has sat empty for years.

Of course, this started rumors about infrastructure issues, but as Mallory found out, there are no issues there.

And in Edgewood, we found people in the community who saw a need and found a solution.

WMAR-2 News Jeff Hager takes us to a community garden outside American Legion Post 17 in Edgewood is ready for business, and you can’t beat the prices.

“What makes our garden unique, especially this size, is that it’s free, so they don’t have to pay a membership fee or rent a space to be able to come and help out,” said BangTam Miller of the 755 Alliance.

You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11 pm on WMAR.


