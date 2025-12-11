CATONSVILLE, Md. — A small street in Catonsville will transform into a winter wonderland this weekend, bringing the community together while supporting a worthy cause.

Miracle on Maple, happening this Saturday, December 13 at 5 p.m., turns Maple Avenue into a festive block party where neighbors decorate their homes to create a magical holiday experience. The event, now in its fifth year, has grown from a neighborhood effort to fight development into a beloved community tradition.

WATCH: The 'Miracle on Maple' in Catonsville The 'Miracle on Maple' in Catonsville

"Miracle on Maple is a big block party. We ask all our neighbors on this dead-end little street to decorate their houses. We sort of try to emulate Hampden's 34th Street," Monica Simonsen, one of the event's organizers, told WMAR-2 News on Thursday.

WMAR The Frederick Avenue entrance to Maple Avenue in Catonsville.

Simonsen and fellow organizer Christy Katz have watched the event evolve alongside their families.

"When we first started this, my kiddos were in middle school, and now I've got a junior and senior in high school. So for me I kind of get to have Christmas wonder all over again," Simonsen said.

The celebration began as a fundraiser to support legal representation against a proposed development at the end of Maple Avenue, Simonsen explained. After winning that battle, the organizers shifted their focus to supporting The Children's Home.

"They help at-risk teens and it's just for a great cause, so we accept small-amount gift cards or cash or Venmo donations to just go toward that, because if we're going to do all this work and have a big gathering of people you might as well do something good with it," Katz told WMAR-2 News.

The event has become an elaborate production; while decorations look impressive during the day, organizers say the real magic happens when the lights come on at night.

Contributed Photo

"It's magical, that sounds sort of cheesy but it really is," Simonsen said.

Saturday's festivities will include food, live music, and a special visit from Santa Claus. The event takes place on Maple Avenue, which connects to Frederick Road where Dutton Avenue ends. Visitors should note the parking limitations for the small street.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.