'Sweet Days of Pickleball': A Game that helped Randallstown seniors build community

RANDALLSTOWN — What started as a simple game inside a church gym has become one of the strongest community bonds in Randallstown. The game of pickleball is uniting players of all ages to be a part of a movement that's growing and fast.

At the heart of it all is the 65-and-up crowd, a group that proudly anchors the program’s energy and spirit. They’ll tell you the same thing: the game is competitive, it’s fun, and more than anything, it’s helping them connect with people.

“You have a bunch of people who came together—mostly strangers meeting for the first time,” Deborah Hardy said. “And over these three years, we’ve become a family. It’s sheer joy and fun."

co-authors, Deborah Hardy (left) and Clorie Tildon

The program began inside Mt. Olive United Methodist Church when longtime member Cynthia Taylor was searching for an activity the elders in her congregation could look forward to.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Taylor said. “It started here at Mount Olive with just a few members… and then we just started playing.”

A few players quickly grew into hundreds. Before long, the program outgrew the church gym altogether.

Group of senior pickleballers talking about the book "Sweet Days of Pickleball"

The growth has been so significant that participants are now documenting the journey in a book titled "Sweet Days of Pickleball", is set to be released December 4th.

“The book will tell the story of how people came together and made the program work,” Taylor explained. “We had no staff—no paid people. It was all people who simply enjoyed the game.

A sneak peak of the Sweet Days of Pickleball book by Deborah Hardy and Clorie Tildon

The book’s co-authors Deborah Hardy and Clorie Tildon, who refer to themselves as “junior seniors” on the court.

Don’t let the nickname fool you—they're competitive, confident, and Hardy says even though there can be a lot of friendly trash talk in these contests, she's all about letting her game speak for her.

“I keep it cool,” Hardy said. “I talk with the paddle. I stay calm, and then I do the work with the paddle.”

Her presence, like many others in the group, has helped shape the program’s fun and welcoming culture.

With interest continuing to grow, Taylor offers advice for anyone eager to join the pickleball family.

Tony Hardy

“When you’re starting out, be a beginner,” she said. “Don’t dive for the ball. Warm up. So many people want to get on the court and start banging. If you don’t warm up, you’re going to get injured.”

And her biggest safety tip?

“Never run backwards. If you run backwards, you’re going to end up on your back.”

Coaches say fitness, safety, and technique come first—but they’re quick to add that the friendships and sense of community are what keep people coming back.

What began as a recreational activity inside a church has grown into a vibrant, multi-generational community with a story they believe is worth telling.

For Randallstown’s pickleball crew, the game is about more than volleys and serves—it’s about connection, belonging, and the joy of discovering something new together.

The 2025 Mt. Olive Pickleballers

You can find out more about the "Sweet Days of Pickleball " book, Mt. Olive's program and sign up to play by clicking HERE.