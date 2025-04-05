Pikesville coach with stage 5 kidney disease, asks for help in finding a donor

PIKESVILLE — Ronald Stevenson, a 40-year-old father, coach, and community leader, is fighting for his life while continuing to dedicate himself to the youth he mentors. A coach for the Pikesville Wildcat 12U National Team for over a decade, Stevenson is battling Stage 5 kidney disease, the most advanced stage of chronic kidney disease. Despite his condition, which leaves him exhausted and often feeling sick, Stevenson remains committed to his players and family, asking for help as he faces an urgent need for a kidney transplant.

On Thursday nights, Stevenson can still be found on the football field, coaching young athletes, imparting life lessons, and emphasizing teamwork and family. "It’s not about the wins and losses, it’s about the family," Stevenson says. "I preach to my kids—we’re not just a football team, we’re a family."

However, it’s a struggle to keep up with his active role in the community. "I can’t really coach at full strength like I used to," Stevenson admits. "I’m not as active as much anymore. I get tired fast, I get winded, and I feel sick often."

Stevenson was first diagnosed with kidney disease in 2022 when he went for a routine screening. The diagnosis of Stage 4 kidney disease came as a shock. "It was a complete shock when I was told that my kidneys were failing. They said I had a chance I could die, and I was like, wow," Stevenson recalls. His diagnosis forced him to reassess his health and lifestyle, prompting a significant transformation.

To improve his condition, Stevenson lost 60 pounds, dropping from 320 to 260 pounds. This change helped stabilize his kidney function, decreasing his diagnosis from Stage 4 to Stage 3. "When I did those things, my kidney function went back a little bit," Stevenson says.

Unfortunately, kidney disease is progressive, and despite his best efforts, Stevenson’s condition has continued to deteriorate. He has now reached Stage 5 kidney disease and is preparing for home dialysis. "Over time, they go bad, and now I’m in Stage 5. I’m getting prepared for home dialysis," Stevenson explains.

The road ahead is uncertain, but Stevenson is determined to stay strong for his family and community. "I want to be here, not at home continuing dialysis. It’s about being with my family and being an active part of my kids' lives," he says.

Stevenson’s family, too, understands the gravity of his situation. His aunt, Latonya Baxter, is advocating for him, calling on the community to help find a living kidney donor. "He’s needed not only for his family but especially for his children," Baxter says. "He’s been a mentor to so many, and he’s done so much for others. He’s got a three-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son who he has coached since they were young. His children need him."

Despite attempts to find a match within his own family, none of his relatives were a good match for a transplant. Stevenson has been on the deceased donor list for several years, but the wait is long, and the need is urgent. "He needs a transplant, and that’s why I’m trying to advocate for him to get some help," Baxter adds.

Stevenson’s message to the community is simple but urgent: organ donation can save lives. According to UNOS, there are currently more than 100,000 people in the U.S. waiting for an organ transplant, and many die each day due to the shortage. "It’s a big ask, it’s a very big ask, but it’s necessary to save a life," Stevenson says.

While the search for a living kidney donor is ongoing, Stevenson remains hopeful. "If you’re considering donating, do your research. It’s not just my life you can save—it’s so many others," he urges.

Stevenson’s journey is one of resilience, determination, and hope. As he continues to coach and mentor, he believes he will overcome this challenge with the help of his community. "I’m going to fight, but I need help," Stevenson says. I want to be there for my family and my team, to continue to give back to those who need me."

To give the gift of life to Ronald Stevenson or someone else in need, visit the University of Maryland Medical Centers Living Donor Program website.