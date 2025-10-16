Phoenix restaurants join forces to raise money for local woman fighting cancer

PHOENIX, Md. — A group of restaurant owners in Phoenix, Maryland is coming together to support a local woman named Liz, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Their goal: to raise $10,000 by the end of October through customer donations.

"Everyone knows the cliche saying, you're stronger together. This community always seems to abide by that, we are stronger together," Casey Brooks, owner of Brookside Market, told WMAR-2 News.

The market has joined forces with three other local restaurants along Jarrettsville Pike and Sweet Air Road – Strapasta, Bagelmeister, and Jimmy's Grill – to collect donations for Liz, who was undergoing treatment battling breast cancer at the time of this report.

"Great mother, great community leader. Great entrepreneurial spirit, she sold new construction homes. Our kids went to school together, she always supported the school, her and her husband. She just needs our help at this point in time," Brooks said.

All four of the restaurants invovled use Toast register systems, Brooks said. When dining at any of the four participating restaurants, patrons can add a donation of $1, $3, or $5 to their bill on the tablets.

"The community is strong out here. They're willing to show up they're willing to shell out and they're always willing to help," Brooks said.

To amplify the impact, Brooks' Heart of Gold Foundation will match the $10,000 goal once it's reached.

"With the power of the foundation and the power of being a restauranteur- most of us all know each other, we eat each other's restaurants every Friday night… I think we've found a win-win in this approach," Brooks said.

Customers can contribute to the fundraising effort through the end of October by dining at Brookside Market, Strapasta, Bagelmeister, or Jimmy's Grill.

