Morton Street Dance Center’s Diverse Cast Reimagines “The Nutcracker”

“The Nutcracker” is one of those holiday traditions that seems to signal the official start of Christmas, but this year, the classic ballet is getting a fresh, community-centered twist thanks to the young performers and instructors at the Morton Street Dance Center.

Director Donna Jacobs has spent her life in the arts, and her passion is woven into every rehearsal, every class, and every dancer who steps through the studio doors.

“We bring a very diverse group in terms of culture, but also in terms of age,” Jacobs said. “We have some very talented young people, and I'm ever so proud of them.”

For Jacobs, Morton Street is more than a studio — it’s a mission. She’s dedicated to sharing her love for dance with Baltimore’s next generation.

Morton Street Dance Center Alicia Williams (right) stars as the Sugar Plum Fairy in "The Nutcracker" presented by Morton Street Dance Center

“It is all about community,” she said. “There are so many children in Baltimore who want an opportunity. They come, they learn something, they hone their abilities, and then they give it back. It’s a performing art — they get to show what they know and uplift other people.”

A Stage for Young Talent

Many of the dancers taking on this year’s production are experiencing the magic of “The Nutcracker” from center stage.

Marianne Amouzou, who plays Marie Clara, says performing is simply in her heart.

“I’m really happy because I love performing, and it’s a passion I’ve always had,” she said.

Students begin their training as young as three, and the expectations — and encouragement — are high.

“Some people think, ‘Oh, I'm tired, I don't want to do this,’” said young dancer Cimone Sims. “She's trying to help you so you don't look bad on the stage.”

Marianne added a piece of wisdom that has become a motto in the studio:

“You can’t say, ‘I can’t do that.’ You gotta say, ‘I can’t do that yet.’”

That mindset pushes dancers to grow, and they inspire each other along the way.

“I’m with a lot of talented dancers,” said Alicia Williams, who plays the Sugar Plum Fairy. “They definitely elevate me to perform my best.”

Representation Front and Center

For some dancers, this production carries a special meaning beyond the choreography.

“It wasn’t just a role,” said Armani Colon, who performs as the Snow Prince, Nutcracker, and Flower Prince. “We have the power to also make this an influence, not just a dance.”

Colon, who is Puerto Rican, said the opportunity to portray characters he never saw dancers who looked like him perform growing up is deeply meaningful.

Morton Street Dance Center The Nutcracker presented by Morton Street Dance Center

“To be a Puerto Rican man from Chicago, being able to fulfill a role I’ve never seen someone else fulfill was an opportunity I’m truly grateful to Morton Street for,” he said.

Jacobs believes that representation is an essential part of the show’s impact.

“It’s spectacular,” she said. “And especially for young people, representation is so important. They’re going to see people on this stage who look like them and come from backgrounds just like them. It gives them a feeling of: I can do this too.”

Morton Street Dance Center Morton Street Dance Director, Donna Jacobs, assisting one of her students

A Home for Future Artists

Inside Morton Street Dance Center, technique and artistry grow side by side — but so does confidence, identity, and community.

“They support each other, they feed each other,” Jacobs said. “And you’ll get that feeling from them as an audience member.”

For many of the dancers, the studio has become something more than a place to train.

“My home away from home,” Williams said. “I love it.”

This year’s rendition of “The Nutcracker” isn’t just a performance. It’s a celebration of culture, youth, community, and possibility — brought to life by Baltimore’s ballerinas and balladeers of tomorrow.

The production is running at the Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park on December 6th and 7th. You can get more info on tickets HERE.

Morton Street Dance Center Inc. The Dance Foundation of Maryland presents "The Nutcracker"

Decembrer 6th and 7th

Registration is also open for new students at Morton Street Dance Center.