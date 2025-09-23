Maryland lacrosse community rallies to support coach battling stage 4 breast cancer

BALTIMORE — A lacrosse coach at The McDonogh School who was diagnosed twice with breast cancer is receiving support from Maryland's lacrosse community to help fund her treatment at Johns Hopkins.

Natalie Wills discovered a concerning lump in her breast in 2022.

After visiting her doctor, she received devastating news.

Watch as the lacrosse community comes together to support a coach with breast cancer Lacrosse coaches unite to support colleague's cancer treatment at Hopkins

"I originally had stage two breast cancer," Wills said.

She underwent surgery to remove the lump and began treatment immediately.

After a few months, Wills was cancer-free, but only for about a year.

"Right before I went on a cancer celebration trip with some of my best friends to see Taylor Swift in Italy, I unfortunately found out it came back, so I now have stage four metastatic breast cancer," Wills said.

The cancer has spread to her bones, lungs and more recently parts of her brain.

Despite facing this challenge again, Wills remains optimistic about her treatment.

"The beautiful things about breast cancer is so many women have done years and years of fundraising to fund research around breast cancer and I know there is a cure just around the corner," Wills said.

This time, she's receiving extra support from her lacrosse community.

Many coaches from the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) have teamed up to host a 'Light the Fight Rally' Clinic event on Saturday to raise money for Wills' treatment.

"Natalie is someone that is always worried about everybody else and so I think this is our time to now give our love back to Natalie in maybe just like an ounce of what she has given to us," said one supporter.

The event will feature lacrosse games, raffles, athletic challenges and more.

It's designed for students in first through eighth grade and their families.

McDonogh's varsity lacrosse coach Megan Nicotra says they're expecting over 140 students from lacrosse teams throughout the state.

"It's going to be a celebration you know of Natalie and of our sport and of our community," Nicotra said.

"The IAAM coaches will be there which is just a really amazing testament you know we can get very competitive but I think when one of their own needs them I think that says a lot about the lacrosse community, they step up," Wills said.

Wills says this kind of support keeps her motivated to continue her fight against breast cancer.

The Light the Fight Rally Clinic event runs from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Dixon Turf at McDonogh School.

If you would like to support Wills in her fight against breast cancer you can donate to her GoFundMe.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

