Lutherville teen named Global Down Syndrome Ambassador inspires & empowers

LUTERVILLE, Md. — When it comes to chasing dreams, one Lutherville teen is leading by example.

It’s Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and 18-year-old Tucker Emry is walking with purpose, while inspiring others along the way.

“Don’t give up. Just believe in yourself and all the things that you can do,” said Tucker.

Tucker, recently named the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s 2025 Ambassador, is preparing to walk the runway at the foundation’s “Be Beautiful, Be Yourself” fashion show in Denver. Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show

“Incredibly proud. We didn’t know what the path was going to be, but to see him in this place where he can not only do all the things that he does, but also advocate for others with Down syndrome, it's great,” said Deric Emry, Tucker’s dad.

The event is the largest fundraiser in the world for Down syndrome research and medical care, raising more than $30 million since it began.

For Tucker, it’s never been about what he can’t do but all about what he can accomplish.

“It truly our honor to be his parents. They live life to the fullest. They are getting married and having careers. They’re out in the community. They're holding down wonderful jobs,” said Felicia Emry, Tucker’s mom.

From performing on stage in local productions like A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Alice in Wonderland to volunteering at his church, playing golf, participating in Special Olympics, and spending time with his brothers, Tucker embraces life fully.

Kara Burnett, WMAR

“In the play I'm doing, I’m a veterinarian for underwater creatures,” Tucker said.

“They don’t just have an extra chromosome, they have some magic, and a whole lot of extra love,” Felicia said.

Tucker has advocated in front of members of Congress and the National Institutes of Health about the health challenges facing those with Down Syndrome.

“I love being part of the whole community and being the Global Ambassador, so it’s very special to me.” Tucker said.

Looking ahead, Tucker plans to pursue college courses in zoology, while continuing to advocate for those around him.

“We mean a lot to everyone, we are the most special people in this planet,” Tucker said.

The Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show is on October 18 in Denver.

Here in Maryland, Step Up for Down Syndrome is set for October 25.