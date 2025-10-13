Dare 2 Live Well: Chiropractor sparks wellness movement with book, podcast and community talks

BEL-AIR — "You don’t have to suffer. You don’t have to live in pain. You can be your own health advocate."

That’s the message Dr. Rochelin Herold wants to share with the world.

As a chiropractor, community leader, and author, Dr. Herold has spent nearly two decades helping patients not just feel better, but live better.

When you walk into Dr. Herold’s clinic, MSI Integrative Healthcare, you’ll likely hear laughter before anything else. You might even catch him singing.

“He’s the best boss I’ve ever had,” says his wife and business partner, Dr. Joyce Herold, a healthcare executive with a Doctorate in Education. “He walks into the clinic with joy, and that energy is contagious. That’s what people need to get better.”

For Dr. Herold, chiropractic care isn’t just about fixing people's backs — it’s about creating a culture of service. And service, he believes, starts with connection.

“I’m always excited to come into work and be part of this community,” says Dr. Herold. “But our real mission is what we do outside the clinic — showing people that there’s help. That there’s hope.”

After nearly 17 years of treating thousands of patients, Dr. Herold began to notice a pattern: people were facing the same recurring issues and taking the wrong general advice.

“We’re told to just do what everyone else is doing — we’re stuck on this health hamster wheel,” he explains. “But we’re not getting the results we want.”That realization led to the launch of his signature movement: Dare 2 Live Well — a mindset, a method, and a mission rooted in generational health.

It’s also the title of his book and podcast, which focus on encouraging individuals and families to take ownership of their health journeys.

“Dare is a mindset shift,” Dr. Herold says. “It’s one of the hardest steps for people to take — but it’s also the most transformative.”

For the Herolds, health is not just a personal matter — it’s a generational responsibility.

“Anybody who’s the head of a household — if you’re doing the grocery shopping for your family, I’m talking to you,” Dr. Herold emphasizes.

The book Dare 2 Live Well: The Ultimate Guide to Building Generational Health puts a spotlight on how small, consistent decisions today can shape the health of future generations. From what we eat to how we move and even how we speak about wellness, these habits ripple through families.

“Never underestimate the generational health habits you pass on,” Joyce Herold says. “That’s his legacy. That’s our legacy. Because we want to see healthy communities — not just here, but across the world.”

Through community talks, live podcast recordings, and hands-on patient care, the Herolds are building a movement that empowers individuals to take the lead in their wellness.

“We’re not leading their health team,” Joyce explains. “We’re part of it. We put them in the driver’s seat so they can live their healthiest life.”

And their message is clear: real healing isn’t just about physical adjustments — it’s about mindset, accountability, and support.

“God has blessed us tremendously,” Dr. Herold says. “Everything we do has to have a community focus. We’re here to serve.”

Whether it’s through a chiropractic adjustment, a community seminar, or a page in his book — Dr. Rochelin Herold is daring people everywhere to take control of their health… and their future.

Because when you start living well — the impact can last for generations.

