Catonsville man’s neighborhood tradition brings joy over holidays

CATONSVILLE, Md. — From Thanksgiving to New Year's, when it comes to merry, there's no one quite like Larry Murray.

For about 10 years, Murray has been the DIY architect of a dazzling neighborhood light show. He's got it down to an art and a science.

"It takes a little over a month to get all this stuff up," Murray explained to WMAR-2 News.

WMAR

Murray works fire rescue in Montgomery County and calls Catonsville home, on Rawlings Well Road.

"I've seen police cars out here. I've seen a row of cars up and down here watching and stuff like that. It runs every single night. It comes on at about between 5:30 and 6, I think it's 5:30 is when it's coming on right now, and it ends at 9:30 for the neighbors and stuff," Murray said.

Folks can watch from their cars and tune their dials to 88.7 for Christmas music to follow along.

Over 1,000 followers on Facebook look forward to the post each year saying the show is on.

"The community comes out, they love it. They're like, 'We love your show. You bring so much joy to the community. We love your house. We come by every year. We'll go out and we'll sit in front of your house for 30 minutes and just enjoy the lights,'" Murray said.

"Love doing this," he added. "This is how I like to celebrate Christmas. This is how I like to celebrate joy, you know, the birth of Jesus, and, you know it's exciting to me."

The show will run through New Year's, until it's time for the lights to go dark.

"It'll take me weeks to get this down," he laughed.