'Can we extend it by a few more weeks?' Summer camp teaches teens life lessons while getting paid

BALTIMORE — For many teens, summer means extra free time. But one Baltimore nonprofit is making sure that time has been well spent.

Leader Breeders, founded by community mentor Coach Tiny Adams, is hosting its very first summer camp designed specifically for teenagers. The free program is aimed at keeping teens engaged, supported, and prepared for the future.

“I don’t know what I would’ve been doing in the summertime,” said camper Kenyon Franks Jr. “It’s been a great time and I thank Coach Tiny for it all.”

Leader Breeders has offered year-round youth programs for five years, from after-school activities to basketball clinics. But this summer marks a milestone: the organization now has a space to call its own inside the Harbel Community Organization building on Harford Road.

“The dream has always been to get our own space, our own youth development facility, so this is kind of a step in the right direction,” Adams said.

The camp is designed specifically for teens, an age group Adams says is often overlooked when it comes to summer programming.

Students spend their days learning practical skills like writing résumés, cooking, robotics and brushing up on math and reading lessons.

“I think it is helping me a little bit because, the stuff she was teaching, I low key forgot it,” said camper Madison Keller. “I’m glad that she refreshed my memory.”

Arvella Floyd, executive director of the Harbel Community Organization, says the partnership is about more than just a camp. The East West LAB (Leadership Alliance of Baltimore) features multiple organizations coming together to collectively serve Baltimore.

“Back in the day it was the neighborhood, the village raising the kids, and that seems to have gotten lost,” Floyd said. “Coach Tiny and her staff are creating our future leaders, those that will be able to stand in the gap for us when we are in need.”

One of the rooms inside their new space honors the legacy of one of Adams’ former mentees, Tracey Carrington, who graduated from Morgan State University and went on to play professional basketball before she was murdered in 2018. Adams says Carrington would have been an important part of this effort.

“I want to do more because I can really see the impact being felt, it's about bringing everyone together and really pouring into the young people and their families,” Adams said.

The Baltimore Children and Youth Fund, the Summer Funding Collaborative and donations from Senator Cory McCray, cover the costs of the camp, including transportation, lunches, and tutors. Teens even receive a $145 stipend at the end of the week for showing up each day.

“I just want the kids to show up and I want their parents to know they’re handled for the day. The teens asked can we extend the camp a couple more weeks. To have that feedback that's letting us know that we're doing what we're supposed to be doing.” Adams said.

For campers like Franks, the program has been more than just a way to stay busy. “Coach Tiny, she’s a great role model in Baltimore,” he said. “If you don’t have things like this, you’re gonna have people out in the streets, doing stuff they really shouldn’t be associated with.”

For more information on their year-round programs, click here.