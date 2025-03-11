Baltimore nonprofit brings African American history to life

BALTIMORE — History is jumping out of the textbook at City Neighbors Hamilton in Baltimore.

From dancing and drumming to cooking or sewing, these classes have ties to African American history.

“So there’s a Djembe class going on. The class is talking about the great Mali Empire and King Mansa Musa and Sundiata Keita,” said Breai Mason-Campbell, the founder and Executive Director of Moving History.

The nonprofit brings interactive programming into different schools.

“I hear and I forget. I see and I remember. I do and I understand,” said Breai.

City Neighbors Hamilton is one of four partner schools.

“I love that we can learn about Black history through different ways, like drumming and dancing,” said Sebastian Ignatowski, a student at City Neighbors Hamilton.

Some classes teach basic sewing skills providing African American history lessons.

“We made pillows, we made tote bags, we made aprons,” said one student.

There's also insight on African American textiles and Black Panther fashion designer Ruth E. Carter.

“That’s the thing that I really, really, really love about sewing,” said a student. “We have to get the history of what they wear, the colors that they wear. Are they wearing dresses, shorts?”

It’s reactions like that keeping Breai in Baltimore City classrooms for over two decades.

“I’m a Baltimorean, born and raised, and the sad truth about it is I lost a lot of people out here. It didn’t matter that my mom had done a lot to get me on the level, get me in the best schools, college,” said Breai.

“What can I do? How can I help” she asked herself, and that’s how Moving History began.

“What we hope is that when people have knowledge of self, they value themselves, and they value others,” said Breai.

The programming is free for kids, but it takes a village to turn it into reality.

“It has to get paid for. And really, knowledge itself should be free,” said Breai.

Her nonprofit has grown thanks to private grants and the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund, who supports about 113 organizations.

“We offer technical assistance. We are working with community members to help them fill out applications through our pre-application technical assistance. We are incorporating youth voices. We are hiring youth into our program to advise on what we’re doing,” said Teneisha Douglas, Program Officer at BCYF.

Last year, Moving History served over 1,000 kids.

“It’s the fabric of our society. It’s the sound of the city. It tells our story,” said Breai.