Baltimore dance competition continues to showcase city's top talent, while creating opportunities for youth

BALTIMORE — To earn the right to be crowned "King of Baltimore," you need intensity, skill, creativity and endurance.

There have been several winners in the dance competition's 11-year history, but only a few have done it more than once.

Devin "King Devoo" Cook, and Quincy "King Q" Mims are two competitors who can say they've done it, but at K.O.B 11 they found themselves standing in each other's way while on their journey to making history.

The pair also happen to be close friends who've faced each other in battles before.

"[He's] my big brother, my top contender," Mims said when asked about his relationship with Cook.

The two competitors have now split in their face-offs against each other at K.O.B. but they both believe that every time they battle they bring out the best in each other.

In fact, Cook originally planned on taking a break from battling, until he lost KOB 11to Mims along with his chance to become the first 3-time King of Baltimore.

Now Mims has his eyes set on becoming the first person to win the crown three times and Cook has even decided to get in better shape for a rematch at KOB 12 in 2025.

"I need my get back," Cook said. "I have to do it now. I"m going to the gym, I'm eating healthy."

When they're not in competition mode, they go back to being friends who both support what the competition and its creator, BMore Than Dancefounder "Neek B" has meant to their city making an impact on and off the dance floor.

"We’re really doing a lot of things inside of the city, helping people get out the streets, helping people get jobs," Cook said.

With the help of social media, they've seen that impact well beyond Baltimore.

"It’s like you see it’s adults, kids, teenagers, everybody’s doing some type of Baltimore club," Cook said. "Philly Club, Jersey Club, but at the end of the day it’s Baltimore Club. We started a lot of things that people took from us."

No matter which one of them become the first 3-time King of Baltimore, they want this platform to keep giving talent in their city the platform to chase their dreams.

"I just wanna keep bringing that light to the city, keep shining, keep trying to get everybody else to shine," Mims said.

Learn more about the King of Baltimore competition and several more programs put on by BMore Than Dance HERE.

