WWII veteran celebrates major milestone

PERRY POINT — Over at the Perry Point VA Medical Center, Kernie Thompson is a beloved man, who recently celebrated a major milestone."

He recently turned 100.

Thompson likes to stay busy.

On any given day, you'll find him working on art projects.

"Sometimes I play games, sometimes we have bible study," said Thompson.

However, earlier this month, he took a break from his busy schedule to have a big party at the Perry Point VA.

"I feel good being 100," said Thompson.

Thompson has lived a full life.

He was drafted to serve his country during World War II.

In the service he received the nickname Young Boy because he was the youngest solider in his company.

"I feel good about serving my country. I feel like it was my duty," said Thompson.

After he got out, he worked as a maintenance worker, but eventually worked as an usher at orioles games.

Being at the ballpark was the joy of his life.

He even received a ring from the team for his service.

"It was exciting. When I wasn't seating people, I had the chance to glance at the game when they were playing the game.

For the 100-year-old veteran, he has simple advice for others who want to live a long life.

"Take one day at a time. It's no secret what God can do," said Thompson.