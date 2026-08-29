WWII Maryland airman honored at BWI Airport after decades as MIA

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A U.S. Army Air Forces first lieutenant who was killed during World War II was honored Friday at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Walter Bateman, a Maryland native, piloted a B-24D Liberator bomber that was shot down on Aug. 16, 1943, during a bombing mission targeting enemy airfields in Foggia, Italy.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport

Bateman and his nine fellow airmen were listed as missing in action, and their remains remained unidentified for decades.

On May 29, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency confirmed Bateman's identity using modern forensic technology, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Bateman was 22 years old at the time of the mission.

"We were honored to help welcome Lt. Bateman home after all these years, assisting with the escort for his Dignified Transfer Ceremony alongside our Honor Guard. We thank Lt. Bateman not only for his service to his home state, but for the ultimate sacrifice he made for our country. May we always remember his service, his sacrifice, and his legacy," the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials with BWI Airport said Bateman will be laid to rest Sept. 6 at the Union Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Joppa, Maryland.