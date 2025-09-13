WWII airman killed 82 years ago finally returns home to Maryland in emotional BWI Airport ceremony

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Family, friends, police and military personnel gathered at BWI Airport to honor the return of 24-year-old Technical Sergeant Martin G. Bacon Jr., killed in action 82 years ago during World War II.

"He was a top turret gunner. The plane was hit by German aircraft fire. It broke into two and crashed," said Michael Dunn, coordinator for dignified transfer ceremonies at BWI Airport.

Bacon's body was buried in France, and it wasn't until recently that the Defense POW/MIA Laboratory was able to positively identify his remains.

"The remains were sent back to the defense lab and after the investigation that like I said, the evidence, the medical records, it was determined that it was in fact, Technical Sergeant Martin Bacon Junior," Dunn said.

Hear from TSGT Bacon's family following his ceremony at BWI Airport BWI Airport honors return of WWII airman killed 82 years ago

At long last, he is home on American soil, surrounded by family he never got a chance to meet, including his nephew Bill "Buzzy" Bacon, who grew up hearing stories about his uncle.

"If my father could see this," said Buzzy Bacon.

"There was hardly a month go by and he didn't say something about his brother," he said.

The Army Air Force gunner received a hero's procession as he made his way to what will become his final resting place in Catonsville. Family members said the day brought up a lot of feelings.

"It's a lot of emotion. A lot of, these people are here to respect my uncle? You know, he did what he was required to do. He knew he wasn't coming back, they all knew, he got on a plane. But here they are it's amazing," Buzzy Bacon said.

Buzzy knows that even though his father is gone, he would be elated to finally have his brother home after 82 long years.

"It's really a closure to say finally this is it," he said.

Technical Sergeant Martin G. Bacon Jr.'s funeral is set for the anniversary of his enlistment in the Army Air Force on Tuesday, September 16th.

