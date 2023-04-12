Wounded Warriors take on 17 mile 'Soldier Ride' in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Wounded Warrior Project began in 2003 to provide simple care items to the bedsides of wounded soldiers, 20 years later they provide more than simple care.

“They do a lot of things for veterans. I went on an odyssey, which is kind of like an adventure camp with them but like it’s about like four or five days, that was great. So I’ve done a lot of things with Wounded Warrior’s and then I try to give back to myself also," said Earl Stevens.

Wednesday, 30 warriors met at Annapolis Neck Fire Station to take on a 17 mile Soldier Ride around Annapolis and back to the fire station. A few of the participants shared about how they enjoyed the experience.

“It’s family oriented, everybody motivate everybody, if you were short in certain areas the staff will help out, as well as to keep you motivated the ride was wonderful,”

said Craig Shumate Sr.

“Just to see these guys try to overcome all of that, all of their adversities a lot of these guys are still on active duty. They are still going through hospital treatments and stuff like that but they’re out there giving it their all just like we’re on active duty, so I love it," said Stevens.

The Warriors say the biggest takeaway is the bond that is created during the ride, they stick together the entire 17 miles, no matter what ailments they may have.

“Nobody left anybody behind, it’s just like on the battlefield no soldier left behind and even though you may have amputees and things like that, they still keep you motivated it’s like, wow there’s a shocker like he’s dealing with something but he’s helping you stay motivated, so that’s a blessing to have someone to be blessing you," said Shumate.

On Thursday, the group will head to Washington, D.C. to visit the White House.

To learn more about the organization, click here.