Work out with veterans before Super Bowl snacking

BALTIMORE — Honoring our fallen heroes, while giving back to wounded veterans and staying active. That's what Catch-A-Lift is all about.

Catch-A-Lift (CAL) is a national non-profit organization who helps thousands of post-9/11 combat wounded veterans recover mentally and physically through fitness. This organization was created in honor of Army Corporal Christopher Coffland who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.

"He lived a philosophy of if you were mentally, spiritually, and physically fit you could be the best version of yourself," said Jess Drew, Coffland's niece and the Director of Development for CAL. She added, "so many people men and women have sacrificed their life for us and it’s our duty to ensure the future health of our veterans."

CAL relies on fundraiser to help these veterans find passion and purpose again. The next one is coming up on Superbowl Sunday, the Coffland Hero Challenge.

Drew explained, "when my uncle died, my aunt and our founder, Lynn Coffland, she found some of his workout notes and in there was a workout that one of his friends took to the CrossFit community and made it an official hero workout of the day."

The Coffland Hero Challenge is an accumulation of six-minute hanging from a bar. To modify, you can hold heavy kettlebells or dumbbells. Every time you drop from the bar or put down the weights, you must run 800m. Since it's been cold lately, you can row or run 1000 meters instead. Before you can hop back up on the bar or grab the weights, you must do 30 push-ups. Many gyms all over have done this workout, like Crossfit Towson.

"It takes the best of both worlds. The physical activity and remembering vets and melding them together," said Pete Noy. He's a veteran, serving in the Coast Guard and Army National Guard. He also coaches at Crossfit Towson where they try to do "hero workouts" every weekend. These workouts are named after men and women who were killed while serving our country.

"You’re giving as much as you can in a short amount of time, and it helps you reflect on the great sacrifices that vets give. They do this every day, every time they’re deployed," said Noy. He added, "every time they're away from their families they’re suffering. This gives you that small little glimpse into the sacrifices they make, and it helps that community," said Noy.

He encourages you to participate in this challenge on your own or with a group. It's a great way to start your Superbowl Sunday before eating all those snacks!

"We thought what a great day to bring people together before the big game, sweat for a vet, raise some money, and have some fun. That’s what we’ll be doing," said Drew.

If you want to participate or if you want to get your gym involved, click here.

To learn more about CAL or to donate, click here.