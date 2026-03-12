Women’s history month spotlight: Veteran Cynthia Brooks carries forward Bea Gaddy’s mission to serve

BALTIMORE — For Women’s History Month, Baltimore veteran Cynthia Brooks is being recognized for a lifetime dedicated to service, both in uniform and in her community.

WATCH: Veteran Cynthia Brooks carries forward Bea Gaddy’s mission to serve Veteran Cynthia Brooks carries forward Bea Gaddy’s mission to serve

Brooks served 20 years in the U.S. Army, from 1986 to 2006, retiring as a Sergeant First Class. During her career, she worked with the intelligence community and spent several years stationed in Europe.

But for Brooks, the military was about more than rank or assignments. It was about the people.

“You become a family because that’s all you have to lean into,” Brooks said. “You depend on each other… so teamwork is the biggest thing I’ve taken from the military.”

Brooks said she initially joined the Army while living in Baltimore and searching for stability.

“I wanted a career. I didn’t want a job,” she said. “That’s what I was seeking was a career.”

A conversation early in her service helped change the course of her life. When she considered leaving the military after six years, a mentor encouraged her to stay and complete the full 20-year commitment and she says she never regretted the advice.

During her time in uniform, Brooks witnessed historic moments, including the fall of the Berlin Wall while stationed in Germany.

She also recalls a moment overseas that reminded her of the importance of compassion. While in Germany, Brooks helped a woman escape a dangerous domestic situation after the woman trusted her enough to ask for help.

“A total stranger actually trusted me with their life,” Brooks said.

After retiring from the Army, Brooks continued her commitment to service back home in Baltimore.

Today she serves as adjutant at American Legion Northeast Post 285 and helps lead the Bea Gaddy Family Centers, continuing the work started by her mother, Bea Gaddy.

The organization provides meals and connects families with resources throughout the year, including the well-known Thanksgiving meal program that serves thousands.

Brooks said the planning, logistics and leadership skills she learned in the military help her manage the large-scale community effort.

“It’s not over just because you take off that uniform,” she said. “You have something to offer to your community.”

During Women’s History Month, Brooks also wants people to recognize the contributions of women who served in the military.

“Women veterans… we’re in the shadows,” she said. “You really don’t know we exist. We don’t get the recognition that we’ve earned.”

But Brooks says whether it’s through military service or helping neighbors in need, the mission remains the same, continuing to serve others.

