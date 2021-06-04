Volunteers return to the Baltimore Station

BALTIMORE — It’s an exciting evening for veterans and volunteers at The Baltimore Station. They tell WMAR it’s more than just a dinner and breaking bread. It’s about the fellowship that’s been missing here for quite some time.

The Baltimore Station has been serving homeless veterans for more than 30 years. Veterans like Abner Palencia who’s been living here for the last few months.

Being connected to some much needed resources like substance abuse treatment and mental health counseling and most importantly a place to lay his head every night.

He tells us he’s grateful to connect to some services he's been in need of.

March 13th last year was the last day. They put a stop to allowing volunteers to come in, spend time and get to know the veterans

Having the volunteers back it’s kind of like the biggest explosion of excitement and the guys are just extremely excited.

Now that the Baltimore Station is back open, they’re going to be needing plenty of volunteers so sign up if you’re interested, click here for more information.