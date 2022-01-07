Voice for Veterans: Army veteran needs your help getting home 

Retired Lt. Colonel Raymond Dickerson spent 25 years in the Army. He's originally from Louisiana. Recently, he's been spending time here in Maryland for treatment at Johns Hopkins.

Dickerson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November of 2020. He was traveling back and forth from Louisiana to Maryland for treatment. He was going to start a clinical trial after Thanksgiving but Dickerson had a stroke and could no longer participate.

He was put on hospice care last week and can no longer speak, at just 62 years old. He's been staying at his sister's house in Havre De Grace but wants to spend his final days at home in Louisiana.

"Home is home! No matter how comfortable you are with someone else, home is home," said Roxanne Robin, Dickerson's sister. She's also an Army Veteran.

Dickerson's family is making his wish come true. He's heading home on Friday morning so he can be with his children and his dog. The medical transport costs about $10,000 so if you'd like to help the family, click here.

"Being the person he is, even though the odds weren’t favorable because the type of cancer it was, he always believed that he would defeat it. He always believes that he could beat it because his faith in god, his determination, and his will power... his tenacity to get through it. He wanted to be that face of strength and to give other people hope," said Robin.

She said her brother loved God, music, and the military. Robin explained how hard the last few weeks and months have been because they thought they had more time. She advises you to "spend time with the family and friends you love and don’t take anything for granted."

Retired Lt. Colonel Raymond Dickerson spent 25 years in the Army. He's originally from Louisiana. Recently, he's been spending time here in Maryland for treatment at Johns Hopkins.

Dickerson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November of 2020. He was traveling back and forth from Louisiana to Maryland for treatment. He was going to start a clinical trial after Thanksgiving but Dickerson had a stroke and could no longer participate.

He was put on hospice care last week and can no longer speak, at just 62 years old. He's been staying at his sister's house in Havre De Grace but wants to spend his final days at home in Louisiana.

"Home is home! No matter how comfortable you are with someone else, home is home," said Roxanne Robin, Dickerson's sister. She's also an Army Veteran.

Dickerson's family is making his wish come true. He's heading home on Friday morning so he can be with his children and his dog. The medical transport costs about $10,000 so if you'd like to help the family, click here.

"Being the person he is, even though the odds weren’t favorable because the type of cancer it was, he always believed that he would defeat it. He always believes that he could beat it because his faith in god, his determination, and his will power... his tenacity to get through it. He wanted to be that face of strength and to give other people hope," said Robin.

She said her brother loved God, music, and the military. Robin explained how hard the last few weeks and months have been because they thought they had more time. She advises you to "spend time with the family and friends you love and don’t take anything for granted."