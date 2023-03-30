Vets honored in Bel Air on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

BEL AIR, Md. — Wednesday was National Vietnam Veterans Day, marking 50 years since the last U.S. combat unit left Vietnam.

Veterans in Bel Air were honored for their sacrifice at the American Legion Post 39 in Bel Air.

"A lot of things have changed," said Bob Wallace, a Vietnam veteran, "but what hasn’t changed is the dedication and sincerity of Vietnam veterans."

Guns, helmets and photos were on display - memorabilia from the war.

Vets were served a free meal.

"I’m just proud to be an American," said Joe Dowdle, a Marine Corps veteran for over 30 years. "I’m proud to have served my country."

"My heart is full of joy and thanksgiving, because we, this organization, has chosen to remember our Vietnam veterans," said Janice Chance, president of Maryland Gold Star Mothers.

"But now we are recognizing our Vietnam veterans, they are our true heroes," Chance added. "We need to do all that we can. We can’t correct the past, but we can make a difference in the present and the future."