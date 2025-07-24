HANOVER, Md. — Just one day before National Hire a Veteran Day, the Maryland Department of Labor took early action to help veterans connect with career opportunities by hosting a major hiring event at Live! Casino and Hotel.

WATCH: Veterans seek new beginnings at Maryland Job Fair ahead of National Hire a Veteran Day Veterans seek new beginnings at Maryland Job Fair

90 vendors and employers lined the ballroom, offering job seekers the chance to hand over resumes and shake hands with potential employers. From defense contractors to local police departments, the event spotlighted employers actively looking to hire those who’ve served.

Among the crowd was Abby Malcoh, a Navy veteran who’s been job hunting for three months. She says the transition from military to civilian life has been anything but smooth.

“It’s had some highs and lows. I received a job offer, but I’ve really been trying to figure out what my next move would be,” Malcoh said.

However, she’s not giving up. Malcoh tells WMAR-2 News that bringing a veteran on board strengthens company culture, advances initiatives, and proves they can continue to work hard after service.

“I think veterans tend to be very resilient, and there’s no task that I feel a veteran can’t tackle. In the military, they tell us, ‘You need to do this, this, and this,’ and we just figure it out.”

Also at the event was Keyinde Dessou, a Maryland National Guard soldier currently in Advanced Individual Training—the phase where soldiers specialize in their Military Occupational Specialty (MOS). He came not to land a job, but to start building connections.

“There’s a lot of opportunity, and sometimes it’s overwhelming,” he said. “Networking helps you figure out where to start.”

The event wasn’t just for job seekers. Brian Dahleimer, President of Tailored Access, a Fort Meade-based defense contractor, said veterans are vital to his company’s success. Of his 125 employees, 76% are veterans.

“They come with the right skills, the right clearances, and the right mindset,” Dahleimer said. “We rely on their leadership and mission-focused mentality.”

Other participating employers included Boeing, the Baltimore Police Department, and multiple fire departments, many looking to fill leadership roles with veterans who already know how to lead.

“A lot of our veterans are already coming with project management and leadership experience,” said Javonte McDonald, Director of Workforce Development for the Maryland Department of Labor.

The department says events like this are key to bridging the gap between service and civilian life.

“Veterans are often overlooked, even after risking their lives for our country,” said LeRoy Thomas, Veterans Program Manager. “We want them to be seen, heard, and hired.”