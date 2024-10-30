Veterans need to be on the lookout for scams

BALTIMORE — If you're a veteran, you want to be on the lookout for scams.

There are scammers out there trying to get access to your personal information.

Veterans are 40 percent more likely to lose money to scammers.

Natalie Souza is the Veteran Service Center Manager for the Baltimore VA Regional Office & National Capital Region Benefits Office.

Over the last year, she has worked on at least seven cases where veterans fell victim to a scam.

"In some of these cases they were able to stop funds from being taken out their bank accounts, but in some cases, they have had taken funds from the persons or veterans bank account. Some of even had loans taken in out in their name," said Souza.

A main scam veterans fall victim to is spoofing.

This is when someone disguises the caller ID information and pretends they are from the VA or a veteran service agency.

"So, they'll use tactics like this is so and so from this organization or the VA, we've been reviewing your claim and we found a problem with your banking information and we just need you to verify it," said Souza.

The veteran usually finds out after the fact it was a scam.

Souza says if someone asks you for payment to help file a claim from a non-traditional payment method, it's likely a scam.

"If someone is asking you to send funds via Zelle, Venmo, MoneyGram, Western Union or even Cryptocurrency, that's a huge indicator that they are scammers," said Souza.

Deyane Moses is a Baltimore Army veteran.

She hasn't been scammed but says it's disheartening to hear people are trying to trick people who served our country.

She has a message for the scammers.

"For people who are out there stealing and trying to scam, just stop, it's not worth it," said Moses.

