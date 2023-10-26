Veterans graduate with green thumbs

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Veterans walked away with a certificate and an open door to many opportunities Thursday at Talmar Farms.

It's part of the VA Farms Program that is celebrating its fifth year. Veterans say it goes beyond planting for these vets.

Some veterans are gaining their green thumbs graduating from the VA Farms Program at Talmar Farms in Baltimore County. Leading them on the path to success.

It's a healing power that comes with growing things.

The 15-week program is part of V-A's vocational rehabilitation service. Working with veterans who are recovering from symptoms of anxiety and depression to maintain sobriety.

"The veterans often talk to us about the fact that it's incredibly therapeutic. If they're still working on some of their treatment goals being out in this beautiful setting, working collaboratively with other veterans to kind of have a common goal a common mission,” said Aaron Jacoby who is the VA Director of Mental Health Clinical Center.

10 veterans ranging in age from 29 to 76 got a lesson in the agricultural industry.

Teaching them all aspects of farming, starting from the bottom with seeds and soil, to growing fruits and veggies all the way to selling.

A segue to not only employment but also addressing mental health.

"It gives veterans a sense of purpose, they have a reason to get up in the morning and they know it's not just going and doing drudge work they're coming here and planting and growing and they are empowered,” said Laverne Harmon who is the Vocational Rehabilitation Services Program Manager.

For Navy veteran Lance Jubb, it goes beyond digging in the dirt.

"When they tell you you're a monster and you're not going to fit into society and you come out and you just have this one little seed in your hand, you plant it in the ground you watch it grow you nurture it, it proves to yourself that you are a civilian you can have a life after the military,” said Jubb.

A resource fair was also set up to help veterans address homelessness, transportation, school, and other training initiatives.

The VA Farms Program has graduated more than 180 veterans since it started. Some have purchased farms, gotten jobs in floral shops, and even gone into delivery of farm produce.