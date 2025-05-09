Veterans, families talk VA, healthcare concerns at Ellicott City VFW

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Local veterans and military families gathered at an Ellicott City VFW post to discuss pressing concerns with Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth, highlighting issues with VA healthcare delays and the impacts of federal-level changes.

Jeff Kelley, newly elected commander of the Ellicott City VFW post, hosted the meeting just one day after taking on his leadership role, "hoping that we can help anyone we can."

The meeting brought together veterans, active-duty military members and their families to voice their most urgent concerns directly to their congressional representative.

Kate Swedlow, whose husband served over 20 years in the Army, raised serious concerns about delays at the VA. She reported that a health issue her husband experienced in January wasn't treated until April.

Swedlow said the folks providing care at the Baltimore VA are wonderful, but the issue is the time it takes to get to them.

"The staffing problems at the VA are delaying care these veterans need," Swedlow said.

As an attorney who works on VA issues, Swedlow noted that while obtaining care and benefits has historically been a slow process, it has worsened in recent months.

"First, they're fighting for service connection so the VA will provide care at no cost, then once they get awarded that benefit, they are faced with month-long delays in actually getting that care," Swedlow said.

The hour-long discussion covered several federal-level concerns, including legislation for alternative PTSD and traumatic brain injury (TBI) treatment, and obtaining federal funding for an assisted living facility in Sykesville.

Many attendees expressed worries about the stated federal goal of eliminating government inefficiencies, and how those changes affect veterans services.

"It's a good time for me to hear what's going on on the ground, particularly around the impacts of what's happening in Washington to the VA," Elfreth, a Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, told WMAR.

Friday's gathering marked the first meeting of Elfreth's "Veterans Advisory Council," which comes ahead of a BlueStar Families survey that will assess veterans issues. Elfreth's team plans to host similar meetings a few times times each year.

