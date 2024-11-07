Veterans and high school students teamed up to write letters to military members serving overseas

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Students from St. Paul's School for Boys were hard at work first thing in the morning.

However, instead of tackling their schoolwork, they wrote letters for men and women currently serving our country overseas.

The students were also not alone.

They were joined by two veterans who live at the Atrium Village Senior Living Community in Owings Mills.

Both the students and the seniors had a pretty cool dialogue.

"Getting to talk to people who have served [in] our military before has really been an incredible experience because my grandpa also served for our military, and hearing his experiences and theirs gives me more insight on what it's really like, and not just the glory," said Trevor Miller, a junior at St. Paul's.

Atrium Village is spearheading an effort to write 500 letters.

The letters will be sent through Operation Gratitude, a national nonprofit known for its efforts to support military members.

Both the vets and the students wrote inspirational messages.

"You're writing to an individual who you know is probably doing something similar to what you did years ago. And now you're encouraging that person to give it all he has," said Henry Goodman, a Marine Corp veteran.

One of the veterans who participated is Major Evans Jr., an Air Force Veteran.

He truly enjoyed his time talking to the teenagers, but he also wanted to impart words of wisdom.

He encourages the young people to stay in school and get an education.

He recommends for military members to take advantage of all the resources available to them.