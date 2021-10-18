Veteran Spotlight: William Allen of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring World War II Army veteran William Allen of Baltimore. Allen served tours of duty in Australia, The Philippines, and the South Pacific/Papa New Guinea, where he worked as a cook.

After the military, he became a deacon at Fulton Baptist Church and is now a dedicated member of Grace Bible Baptist Church in Catonsville.

His longtime hobbies include homing pigeons and gardening, something he still enjoys doing at almost 100 years old.

Allen was a loving husband to his late wife, Ruth, of 40 years, and also found love later in life with Louise. He is a proud father of five children and now grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather.

He will turn one hundred years old on October 21.

Today, we honor you and we wish you a very happy birthday. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.

