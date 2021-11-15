Veteran Spotlight: Todd Cichonowicz of Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Todd Cichonowicz of Harford County. Cichonowicz spent 23 years in The United States Navy and served in Operation Desert Storm, Operation Desert Fox and in Bosnia and Guantanamo By.

He worked aboard three aircraft carriers, combat camera and retired from The Defense Information School at Fort Meade.

Cichonowicz is now a federal civilian employee and teaches mass communication to incoming military students at The Defense Information School. He enjoys volunteering to help fellow veterans and is also one of Santa's helpers.

He is a loving husband to his wife, Rebecca, of 30 years, and proud father to their son, Jeremy.

Today, we honor you. Thank you for your service to our country.

