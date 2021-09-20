Veteran Spotlight: Ronald Green of West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Ronald Green of West Baltimore. He served a distinguished twenty year active duty in the United States Air Force and spent another twenty years working with Homeland Security. Mr. Green lived on all seven continents while serving our country.

Mr. Green is a proud father and grandfather and loving husband to Jill, who is also an Airforce veteran. He met his wife while stationed in Germany and they have been married for thirty-three years. Mr. Green is now a Captain at Fishing With America's Finest, a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans with post-traumatic stress.

Today, we honor you, Mr. Ronald Green . Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.

