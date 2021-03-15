Veteran Spotlight: Robert Becker of Arnold

BALTIMORE — This week we are honoring United States Air Force veteran Robert Becker of Arnold.

Mr. Becker served four years in the 55th reconnaissance.

He was stationed out of Forbes Air Force Base in Kansas and also spent six months in Japan where he was responsible for working on the tail guns and fire control system.

Before joining the Air Force, Becker was a member of the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Fire Department.

After the military, he worked for Glen l. Martins and Westinghouse before starting a career with Baltimore Police. He served the department for over 25 years and retired as a sergeant.

Today we honor you Mr. Robert Becker. Thank you for service and dedication to our country and community.

