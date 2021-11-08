Watch
Veteran Spotlight: Kelvin Bouldin of Harford County

Posted at 10:33 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 10:33:26-05

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs.

Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Kelvin Bouldin of Harford County, a 23-year veteran of The United States Army.

During his military career, Bouldin served in a variety of roles including aircraft survivability initiatives, network and communications systems, chemical detection, and explosive ordnance disposal efforts.

A decorated bronze star medal recipient, Bouldin has also received other awards for meritorious service, army commendation, and army achievement.

He now works as a cyber security test and evaluation analyst at SURVICE Engineering in Belcamp. Bouldin is also a loving husband to wife, Stella, and proud father and grandfather.

Today, we honor you, Mr. Kelvin Bouldin. Thank you for your service and dedication to helping other veterans.

If there is a veteran in your life that you would like to nominate for the Veteran Spotlight contest, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
