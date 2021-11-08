Veteran Spotlight: Kelvin Bouldin of Harford County

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs.

This week we are honoring Kelvin Bouldin of Harford County, a 23-year veteran of The United States Army.

During his military career, Bouldin served in a variety of roles including aircraft survivability initiatives, network and communications systems, chemical detection, and explosive ordnance disposal efforts.

A decorated bronze star medal recipient, Bouldin has also received other awards for meritorious service, army commendation, and army achievement.

He now works as a cyber security test and evaluation analyst at SURVICE Engineering in Belcamp. Bouldin is also a loving husband to wife, Stella, and proud father and grandfather.

Today, we honor you, Mr. Kelvin Bouldin. Thank you for your service and dedication to helping other veterans.

