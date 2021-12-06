Veteran Spotlight: John Forrester of Curtis Bay

CURTIS BAY, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Sergeant John Forrester of Curtis Bay. He served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years working mortuary affairs. Meaning, he was responsible for taking care of the process for our fallen heroes at Dover Air Force Base and also at Camp Sastian in Afghanistan.

Forrester is connected to last week's winner of the veteran spotlight contest, Sergeant Robert Florey. He introduced Florey to his sister and they are now married with three kids.

Today we salute you. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.