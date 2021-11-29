Watch
Veteran Spotlight: Sergeant Robert Florey of Brooklyn Park

Posted at 3:21 PM, Nov 29, 2021
BALTIMORE — This week we honor Sergeant Robert Florey of Brooklyn Park.

Sgt. Florey served in the United States Marine Corps for 8 years as a personal retrieval and processing specialist.

He worked at Dover Airforce Base procession Fallen Heroes and also completed a tour in Afghanistan in 2013.

His military career also led to love. His roommate John has a sister, Kimberly, he asked her to the Marine Corps Ball and now they've been married 7 years. They are the proud parents of 3 children: Joleigh, Juliette and Jordan.

Today, we honor you. Thank you for your service to our country and dedication to the community.

