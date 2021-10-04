Veteran Spotlight: John Duly of Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring John Duly of Harford County. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1990 where he was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California.

He spent most of his career in the infantry where he was assigned to two separate battalions in the 1st Marine Division: 3rd Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment & 3rd battalion, 4th Marine Regiment.

In 2000, Duly left active duty and joined the Maryland Air National Guard. His unit was activated after September 11, 2001, and deployed to Turkey and Turkmenistan in support of The Global War on Terrorism. His unit was activated again in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He deployed again four years later to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Duly retired from the Air National Guard in 2014 as a master sergeant.

Today, we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.

