Veteran Spotlight: Jim Walrod of Baldwin

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Vietnam Veteran Jim Walrod of Baldwin.

He served in the United States Army and is the recipient of a purple heart that was awarded to him after his helicopter was shot down in combat.

After the military, Mr. Walrod attended and went on to work for ADT.

He is enjoying retirement with his loving wife, Cathy, of 42 years. He is a proud father to their daughters, Brittany and Megan and is an incredible "Pop" to five grandchildren, Brody, Colt, Emily, Camden and Easton. Jim is always there for his family and they are all very proud of his service.

Thank you, Mr. Jim Walrod, for your service and dedication to our country.

