Veteran Spotlight: Jill Kavanaugh Green of West Baltimore

Posted at 7:55 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 07:55:51-04

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Jill Kavanaugh Green of West Baltimore. Kavanaugh Green served the United States Air Force for ten years as a systems analyst and later became a paralegal.

She met her husband, Ronald, while stationed in Germany. They have been happily married for 33 years.

Today, we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.

