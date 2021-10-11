Veteran Spotlight: Heidi Jensen of Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Heidi Jensen. She joined the United States Army after graduating from Washington University, where she received a scholarship in the ROTC program.

She was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Ordnance Corps in 1988 and then attended the Officers’ Basic course at Aberdeen Proving Ground. She deployed to Desert Shield / Desert Storm where she served as a Maintenance Officer and led a platoon of over 100 soldiers that provided support to unit in combat.

After her deployment, Jensen became a Company Commander at APG. She was later stationed in Texas, Kansas, and Alaska before returning to Aberdeen to become an Inspector General. She also served as a Professor of Military Science/Department Chair at the University of Delaware.

She now supports the U.S. Army Research Laboratory and works as a Program Manager at SURVICE Engineering in Belcamp.

Jensen is very involved in activities at St. Joan of Arc Church and School. She is a loving wife to her husband, Mike, of 30 years, and proud mother to Jacob, Emily and "Nana" to Vere and Walden.

Today, we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to our country.

