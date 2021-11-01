Veteran Spotlight: Dr. David Sulkowski & Dr. Kathryn Sulkowski of Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Dr. David Sulkowski and Dr. Kathryn Sulkowski of Harford County. The high school sweethearts and Bel Air High School alumni served seven years in the United States Army and now practice in Harford County.

Dr. David Sulkowski served as a major in the The United States Army and began his military career as a pediatric resident at Fort Lewis Washington.

He then spent three years as the pediatrician at Camp Humphreys in The Republic of Korea and his final year as the Chief of Pediatrics at Fort Bragg in North Carolina and was also a flight surgeon.

He had the privilege of serving alongside his wife, Dr. Kathryn Sulkowski. She also served as a major in the Army and focused on family medicine. She is now a primary care physician at MedStar Medical Group in Forest Hill.

They now practice in Harford County and have a beautiful family.

Today, we honor you both. Thank you for your service to our country and dedication to the community.

