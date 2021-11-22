Veteran Spotlight: Daniel Nevin of Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Daniel Nevin of Harford County. Nevin joined the United States Marine Corps in 1967 and served five years on behalf of our country.

He later became a Baltimore City police officer, worked in the K9 unit and retired after 22 years of service. Nevin has also been active in the Abingdon and Bel Air Lions Clubs.

He is a loving husband to his wife, Cindy, and proud father and grandfather. He always coached his daughters' teams through The Emmorton Rec Council and now advocates for Decoding Dyslexia Maryland on behalf of his granddaughter.

Today, we honor you. Thank you for your service to our country and dedication to the community.

If there is a veteran in your life that you would like to nominate for the Veteran Spotlight contest, click here.