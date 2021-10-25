Veteran Spotlight: Curtis Jones of Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — WMAR-2 News is committed to improving the lives of Veterans in Maryland by giving light to their stories, struggles and triumphs. Every week a local veteran will be featured in our Veteran Spotlight contest.

This week we are honoring Curtis Jones of Annapolis. Jones is a retired Marine Corps Gunnery who now dedicates his time to helping other veterans by assisting them in getting the health benefits and home accommodations that they need and deserve.

He is a member of The Veterans Health Advisory Council at The Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center and is also a member of The AARP Veteran Engagement Team.

Jones is also Post Commander of The American Legion Cook-Pinkney Post 141 and is actively involved with The NAACP for Anne Arundel County. He was just recently recognized by AARP with the State President's Award for his outstanding service and commitment to veterans.

Today, we honor you. Thank you for your service and dedication to helping other veterans.

