BALTIMORE — In a neighborhood celebrating bold stories,Old Line Spiritsdistillery and bar showcases friendship, military camaraderie, and the art of whiskey-making. Founded by veterans Mark McLaughlin and Arch Watkins, the distillery invites locals to share in their passion for quality spirits.

McLaughlin and Watkins, who served in naval aviation during the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, forged a strong bond while working together. After pursuing civilian careers—Watkins as an engineer and McLaughlin in finance—they turned to distilling, guided by Vietnam veteran Bob Stilnovich.

"They needed a partner to share their recipe and expertise with, and we were fortunate to find that opportunity," Watkins explained.

Known for its American Single Malt Whiskey, a newly recognized category, Old Line Spirits integrates playful nods to its naval history, including a rum and vodka line called "Case 1," named for clear weather conditions favored by pilots.

A Distillery of Friendship, Heritage, and Bold Craftsmanship Veteran-Owned distillery brings craftsmanship and community spirit to Highlandtown

The distillery fosters community through traditions like challenge coins in their whiskey club, symbolizing military camaraderie.

"Whoever has the higher rank buys the other a drink," Watkins said.

Named in honor of Maryland’s role in the American Revolution, Old Line Spirits connects veterans and the wider community.

"It's a very tight-knit community," McLaughlin noted. "We hope that when people come here, they feel as welcome as if they were walking into our home."

In a world where bold stories deserve bold whiskey, Old Line Spirits offers a rich experience of history, friendship, and craftsmanship—all under one roof.

