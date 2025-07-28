Veteran offers $5,000 reward in plea to find beloved missing dog

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Since April, a local military veteran named Thomas has been living a nightmare — searching day and night for his missing dog, Samantha.

The grey and white Husky has been more than just a pet. According to family friend Melissa Lynn Matousek, “She was the only one who welcomed Tom home when he returned from military service. Her absence has left an enormous hole in his life.”

Samantha has a distinctive look: a prominent nose bar and one eye that is half brown and half blue. Despite a few possible sightings over the months, there have been no confirmed leads.

Thomas has taken extraordinary measures to find her, placing scented clothing in areas she may have visited, setting up feeding stations, installing Ring cameras, and even hiring a professional drone search team.

Still, Samantha remains missing.

Loved ones fear she may have been unintentionally taken in by someone unaware of her story, or possibly kept deliberately.

Now, Thomas is making a public plea and offering a $5,000 reward for her safe return — no questions asked.

“He’s sold personal belongings to raise the reward,” Matousek said. “He’s exhausted every option. Now we need the public’s help.”

The request is simple:

If you’ve seen a dog that matches Samantha’s description,

If someone you know recently found or adopted a Husky,

Or if you’ve heard anything at all that could help —

Please come forward.

Contact Information:



Thomas: (410) 739-7835

Melissa Lynn Matousek: (443) 819-4508

Photos of Samantha are available on local social media pages and flyers circulating the area. Community members are encouraged to share them widely.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.