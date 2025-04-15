Veteran-led tech class at The Baltimore Station helps others reclaim independence

FEDERAL HILL — Every other Monday, a room inside The Baltimore Station buzzes with conversation, collaboration, and the clatter of keyboards. It’s a gathering of veterans—not for a support group or therapy session—but for a technology literacy class led by someone who understands their struggles firsthand.

“It’s 2025. Technology is no longer optional. It’s essential for daily life,” says DeVonte McQueen Riley, a U.S. Air Force veteran who once called The Baltimore Station home.

Now, Riley is paying it forward. He uses the intelligence and analytical skills he honed in service to help fellow veterans navigate a world where knowing how to use a computer or smartphone can mean the difference between surviving and thriving.

“Veterans especially face certain hurdles—whether it’s accessing healthcare or benefits, or something as simple as applying for a job,” Riley says. “That gap can feel impossible to bridge without the right tools.”

That’s where his class comes in.

Riley teaches veterans how to write resumes, spot online scams, communicate with loved ones, and most importantly, access the benefits they’ve earned. His mission is to empower—not just educate.

“Technical literacy empowers veterans with independence,” he explains. “It helps bridge that gap between military service and civilian life.”

Riley knows that gap well. Just a few years ago, he was in their shoes.

“Some of the gentlemen wouldn’t even be here at The Baltimore Station had they had access to benefits like they deserve,” Riley shares. “That’s a natural frustration, but in many ways, it’s also an opportunity—because now that they’re here, they can access those resources and learn how to use them.”

For Riley, this work is more than a class—it’s a calling. He hopes each veteran who walks through the door leaves with life-changing skills and maybe even the ability to help someone else down the line.

“The ultimate goal is to make sure that no veteran is left behind in the digital age,” he says. “I want to expand these classes to reach more veterans and tailor the curriculum to their specific needs.”

If you possess a life skill or are interested in leading a class for homeless veterans at The Baltimore Station, please click here.